Chorus network broadband traffic update

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 16:34

Figures released today show peak traffic on the Chorus network last nightreached 2.62Tbps, a drop of about 7% on the Saturday evening peak.

Today the reduction in traffic continued with the midday traffic reaching 1.76Tbps, a drop of about 4% on the Sunday midday reading.

Traffic on the network appears to be settling into a new range that is well within Chorus’ network capacity.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.