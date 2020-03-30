Carrfields joins PGG's bidr online trading platform as an accredited agency

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 18:55

With the closure of saleyards as part of the COVID-19 response, bidr®-, New Zealand’s virtual saleyard, will be an essential tool for the trading of livestock during these unprecedented times, and in the new world post COVID-19.

The Ministry for Primary Industries ("MPI"), and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ("MBIE") have acknowledged the benefits of the online bidr® platform for the trading of livestock during the process of registering PGG Wrightson ("PGW") as an essential service.

Consistent with bidr® being an open platform, PGW agreed with MPI and MBIE to continue to support the accreditation of other livestock agencies during the COVID-19 lock down period to facilitate the essential trading of livestock.

bidr® is pleased to announce that Carrfields Livestock Limited has been accredited to the bidr® platform.

In order to support farmers with essential livestock trades, stock agents who have been unable to complete bidr®’s assessor accreditation process due to the Level 4 COVID-19 restrictions, will be able to list livestock on bidr®, with the acknowledgement that "the lot has not been assessed by a bidr® accredited assessor." Agents will continue to stand behind their listings and represent their vendor in the transaction. When normal livestock trading conditions resume, agents will be required to participate in bidr®’s assessor accreditation process.

Donald Baines, Carrfields’ General Manager - Livestock, says "Carrfields Livestock are delighted to be able to access the bidr platform. The suspension of saleyard operations requires the industry to think laterally and the online auction platform that bidr® provides will be an essential tool for the accredited companies to continue to market livestock to the wider industry."

- bidr® is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGG Wrightson Limited