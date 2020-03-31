'Rodin Cars maintains business continuity amid pandemic'

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 05:58

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Rodin Cars will implement flexible and remote working practices for its employees and continue to pay all those who can not implement flexible working arrangements.

Despite the temporary pause of on-site manufacturing, Rodin’s world-class designers and engineers will continue to work remotely on the evolutionary design improvements to the FZED as well as carrying out advanced engineering research and development on the forthcoming FZERO.

While individual members of the Rodin family will work from home during this period of isolation, the brand is committed to supporting each and every employee by continuing to pay full salaries throughout this time away from the factory - regardless of whether the job function can be performed remotely or not.

David Dicker, Founder of Rodin Cars, said: "While this is an unprecedented situation, we are prioritising the health and well-being of our team and their families. During this time, we are mindful of the economic impact this is having and therefore we will continue to support the entire Rodin family - that’s everyone from those who recently joined the company to our longest-serving employees - by continuing to pay normal salaries during this period of isolation.

"We have some of the best and most skilled people in the world and our most valuable asset is our people. That is why it is important to me to continue supporting each member of the team as they’ve all contributed greatly to Rodin’s success up to this point…with a lot more to follow in future, too.

"Development of the FZERO is still on track and in spite of the limitations on face-to-face contact, I’m actually supremely positive that this time away will be the catalyst for more ground-breaking ideas and engineering innovations and ultimately that is what Rodin is all about. "

Rodin Cars recently completed an in-depth test and development session with professional racing driver Jamie Chadwick, which generated immensely valuable insight into further enhancements to the FZED single seater. Where possible during the period of isolation, Rodin’s engineers will implement Chadwick’s feedback on virtual models of the race car, before being run on digital simulators and carried out on the physical car on site subject to on-going public health advice from government.