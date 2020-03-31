Inland Revenue guidance for businesses and tax agents

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 12:34

Please read the following important messages from Inland Revenue https://www.media.ird.govt.nz/articles/covid-19-and-tax-matters-guidance-for-businesses-and-tax-agents/

"Inland Revenue will write-off any penalties and interest for businesses unable to pay taxes on time due to the impact of COVID-19. Don’t worry about contacting us right now. Get in touch with us when you can.

We’re working hard to provide essential services for business and individual customers during this stressful and difficult time. Payments, including Working for Families customers, will still be made."