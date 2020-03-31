Countdown to help small business during lockdown

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 14:24

Countdown has today announced a package to support small businesses across the country, with rent relief being offered to tenants like cafes, travel agencies, hairdressers, takeaway outlets, real estate agencies and restaurants who have shops within Countdown’s supermarkets or shopping centres.

Small suppliers selling food and other essentials to Countdown will also be paid faster in recognition of the financial impact many small businesses are facing. All eligible small trade and non trade suppliers will be paid on 14 day terms for the foreseeable future.

Managing Director Natalie Davis says small businesses play an important role in New Zealand’s economy and communities, particularly in smaller towns.

"We know that small businesses right across the country are doing it tough at the moment and we want to do our bit to help them out. By paying our small suppliers fast for the products they’re supplying us, and providing rent relief for 54 non-essential businesses within our stores and shopping centres, we hope this can help ease some of the pressure they will be facing in these uncertain times," around New Zealand," says Natalie Davis.

"We know the outlook will continue to be extremely tough for many of our retail partners and small businesses in the coming months, and we are committed to helping ensure they can bounce back from this."

Countdown’s rent relief package will apply to the four week Level 4 alert lockdown and will be reviewed if this is extended.