Rabobank New Zealand announces new chair and board changes

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 14:54

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank has announced the appointment of Andy Borland as chair of Rabobank New Zealand Limited, to succeed Sir Henry van der Heyden who is standing down from the board due to regulatory changes.

Mr Borland has served as a Rabobank New Zealand director since 2016, and is the managing director of leading New Zealand diversified agribusiness Scales Group.

In other changes, Rabobank New Zealand announced it is welcoming a new independent director, Brent Goldsack, while current directors Jillian Segal and Peter Knoblanche will leave the board.

All changes take effect on April 1, 2020.

Announcing the changes, chairman of the global Rabobank Group Wiebe Draijer said the appointment of Andy Borland as New Zealand chair would provide a smooth and seamless transition at the helm of the agribusiness banking specialist’s New Zealand board.

"Andy has an enormous wealth of knowledge and experience in New Zealand’s agribusiness sector and equally in banking and finance. Coupled with this, he has a very close understanding of Rabobank’s New Zealand business through the three years he has served on the bank’s board," he said.

"We are fortunate to have the stability afforded by the role of chairman transferring to another pair of such capable hands at a time of great volatility and uncertainty across the world."

Mr Borland joined the board of Rabobank New Zealand in November 2016. He has been managing director of Scales Group since 2011, joining the company in 2007 after a 20- year career in banking.

He is also currently chair of Akaroa Salmon Limited, Primary Collaboration New Zealand Limited and Primary Collaboration New Zealand (Shanghai) Co. Limited, and a director of George H Investments Limited.

Mr Draijer thanked the departing directors for their service to the board. He paid tribute to Sir Henry van der Heyden for his "enormous contribution to Rabobank New Zealand in the eight years he has served as a director, and as chair since 2017".

Sir Henry, former chairman of global dairy company Fonterra, will remain as chair of Rabobank Australia Limited.

Mr Goldsack, a farmer-elected member of the Fonterra board since 2017, had a 25-year career in corporate advisory roles both in New Zealand and overseas, including 12 years as a partner with PwC.

He is actively involved as a shareholder in three dairy operations in the Waikato and has shareholding interests in other dairy farms with operations in New Zealand and the United States. A chartered accountant, Mr Goldsack also currently chairs the board of Waitomo Group Limited and its subsidiaries and serves on the board of Canterbury Grasslands Limited.

Other directors remaining on the Rabobank New Zealand board are Anne Brennan, Geerten Battjes, Sander Pruijs and Berry Marttin.