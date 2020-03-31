New Zealand’s Funds sector coming to grips with coronavirus - DLA Piper

|
The coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak is continuing to spread across the globe. As a result, the financial markets have been in free fall, with NZX stocks selling off, companies slashing earnings guidance and announcing impending staff cuts. The impacts are creating a variety of issues for fund managers. We set out our views on these in this update.
For the full update, please click the 'read more' button below.
Read more https://www.dlapiper.com/en/newzealand/insights/publications/2020/03/new-zealands-funds-sector-coming-to-grips-with-covid-19
