International awards raise NZ Spirits - Reefton Distilling Co

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 17:14

Reefton Distilling Co.’s spirits achieve Silver and Bronze at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Reefton may appear an unlikely place for making award winning spirits, but once again Reefton Distilling Co. is proving that their region has everything needed to make the grade.

Following on from scooping two awards in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Reefton Distilling Co. have just received the news that they have achieved further medals in the Tasting Section of the 2020 competition. This brings the medal total received for their products to nine.

San Francisco World Spirits Competition

One of the oldest competitions of its kind, The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) was founded in 2000 to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry. Considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition judging panel, consists of the most respected, experienced experts in the spirits industry.

With over 40 judges ranging from esteemed beverage directors to renowned authors, these seasoned experts are one of the reasons an SFWSC medal indicates the highest caliber of quality.

Reefton Distilling Co. achieved a Silver Medal for their first limited release; Little Biddy Gin - Cask Aged, their Reefton Distilling Co. Tayberry Liqueur and a Bronze Medal for their Reefton Distilling Co. Blueberry Liqueur.

Products awarded a Silver medal are described as outstanding in their category, showing refinement, finesse, and complexity.

A Bronze medal is awarded to a product that is commercially sound-and deserves to be recognized as among the better examples of its category.

When asked what this means for Reefton Distilling Co. Founder and managing Director Patsy Bass commented "We are extremely pleased to know that each of our products has been measured and can stand with the best. Once again this is a huge vote of confidence in our products and a tremendous morale boost for our staff and our shareholders."

Tasting Notes

Little Biddy Gin - Cask Aged (SFWSC Silver Medal Winner), is Reefton Distilling Co.’s first limited release, having rested in a rich and flavourful European Oak pinot noir cask, it emerges a rich autumnal gold. Infused with the serene notes of sweet vanilla, warm ginger spice and dark fruit, elevating the flavours that native botanicals have granted this gin, taking the Little Biddy Gin experience to the loftiest heights of the West Coast rainforest.

Reefton Distilling Co. Tayberry Liqueur (SFWSC Silver Medal Winner) is made with local spray-free West Coast Tayberries which are set to steep in a neutral grain spirit before being strained, and infused with Rata honey, cloves and Lemon peel. Sweet, but not too sweet, this richly coloured liqueur overflows with pure fruit flavor. Delicious mixed with soda or Prosecco, poured neat over ice, or added in generous splashes to Little Biddy Gin and Champagne cocktails.

Reefton Distilling Co. Blueberry Liqueur (SFWSC Bronze Medal Winner) was the second of Reefton Distilling Co.’s small batch, slow macerated fruit liqueurs into production. Local spray-free West Coast Blueberries are set to steep in a neutral spirit before being strained and infused with Rata honey, cloves and fresh Lime peel. Delicious mixed with tonic, soda or Prosecco, poured neat over ice, or added in generous splashes to Little Biddy Gin, and Champagne cocktails. Also divine poured straight over vanilla ice-cream.

Both of these seasonal fruit liqueurs capture all the luscious nostalgia of fresh New Zealand fruit in a single bottle.