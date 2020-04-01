Coromandel rural block offers lifestyle plus income - Colliers

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 13:19

A substantial Coromandel rural block is for sale with spectacular views over the Hauraki Gulf, a large area of secluded native bush and a mature pine crop, presenting a lifestyle-plus-income opportunity.

Tokatea is a 297ha landholding that is superbly located only 11km from Coromandel township and a short 20 minute hop from Auckland by helicopter.

It features a 34ha mature pine planation which is ready to harvest now, providing an almost immediate source of income for the new owner.

The property also has significant appeal due to its location on the picturesque Coromandel Peninsula.

Perched at the top of the Coromandel Range, it offers truly exceptional views over both sides of the peninsula including the spectacular Amodeo Bay. Tokatea also offers privacy from other residents in amongst the native bush.

Colliers International’s Forestry team is marketing the property for sale by way of a two-stage expressions of interest campaign.

Director Warwick Searle says blocks of this scale in this location do not come up very often.

"Coromandel is a highly sought-after living destination with its beautiful beaches and incredible views."

Tokatea provides a rare opportunity to acquire a significant landholding in this picturesque location.

"Coromandel is well known for producing high-quality, high-yielding forestry crops. It also has plentiful infrastructure including forestry managers and contractors."

Forestry Broker Angus Robertson of Colliers International says the 35-year-old radiata pine plantation has three access options for timber extraction.

"The successful purchaser has the option to upgrade the property’s roading and infrastructure in order to harvest the timber almost immediately."

The main markets include the Port of Tauranga or Ports of Auckland for export, or Max Birt Sawmills in Pokeno and Ohinewai.

"The property also offers income from a Chorus communications tower located on the block."

Prospective purchasers are invited to submit non-binding expressions of interest to Colliers International.