Pig industry wants to save their bacon and risk public health - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 14:11

The pig meat industry is struggling to store its meat while independent butchers are closed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Government needs to stop the insemination of sows if the industry is struggling to house pigs," says Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald. "If animal welfare was a high priority, the industry would figure out a way to protect their pigs’ welfare. Calling for supply chains to re-open during a pandemic is a risk to public health."

SAFE understands the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) are holding regular national meetings with animal welfare groups regarding COVID-19. However, the Ministry is yet to announce their plans on how they will protect farmed animals during the pandemic. SAFE has sought an update from MPI but have yet to receive a response.

The lockdown has applied pressure to the whole country, and there are millions of animals on farms that need to be looked after. Slaughterhouse workers are at risk of COVID as well.

"The Government has gone above and beyond to protect human health, but when it comes to animals, they are lagging behind. Protecting animals also protects people so it is important to know what MPI plans to do to ensure the welfare of these animals."