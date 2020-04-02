AA Auto Centres in 15 locations now available for essential services workforce

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 09:26

AA Auto Centres in 15 locations nationwide are now available for appointment-only Warrant of Fitness (WoF) and urgent repairs for vehicles involved in essential services, and their supply chains.

This includes the vehicles of both AA Members and non-Members.

Screening questions will be asked around the nature of the urgent repairs, and to check and manage any potential risk factors to our customers and people.

The locations that AA Auto Centres are available for appointments are as follows. This may change during the lockdown period, with updates provided at aa.co.nz.

Whangarei

Auckland

Hamilton

Tauranga

Rotorua

Hastings

New Plymouth

Whanganui

Palmerston North

Levin (emergencies only)

Wellington

Nelson

Christchurch

Timaru

Dunedin

Appointments can be made by calling 0800 500 333 or emailing aatech@aa.co.nz.

AA Auto Centres and AA Vehicle Inspection sites remain closed to the general public during Alert Level 4.