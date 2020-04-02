AMI launches KindCast to help Kiwis share messages of kindness

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 11:35

Right now, AMI Insurance recognises that kindness is more important than ever. Kindness brings people together, and together is how we will get through the uncertainty we are currently facing.

To play its part in bringing people together, AMI is launching KindCast and is offering up its TV commercial spots to help Kiwis share messages of kindness.

AMI spokesperson, Alex Geale said that these messages of kindness are designed to not only bring some joy to the person they are intended for, but also lift the spirits of everyone else who sees them.

"It could be a message to their loved ones to let them know they are thinking of them, or it could be a message of gratitude to an essential worker.

"We are encouraging everyone to take part by simply visiting kindcast.co.nz and uploading a 10 second video with your KindCast message," Ms Geale said.

The KindCast message will be moderated and a selection of them will air on TV, social media and web channels.

Those who have their messages selected to play on TV, various social channels and online will be contacted by AMI to let them know when their video will air, so they can tell their loved ones to watch.

KindCast messages will begin airing from today - Thursday, 2 April.