Skinny Jump now available through Upper Hutt Libraries

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 11:45

Upper Hutt Libraries is teaming up with Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa to offer Skinny Jump.

Skinny Jump (previously Spark Jump) is designed for households at risk of digital exclusion and who don’t have a broadband connection, participants receive a free Wi-Fi modem and 30 GB of data for $5 on the pre-pay service with no fixed contract.

Your household is now eligible for Skinny Jump if you identify with one or more of the following groups:

Families with children in low socio-economic communities

People with disabilities

Migrants and refugees with English as a second language

MÄori and Pasifika youth

Offenders and ex-offenders

Seniors

People living in social housing

"We are really excited to be able to help Upper Hutt households stay connected with friends and family outside their bubble through Skinny Jump during the COVID-19 crisis," says Marion Read, Upper Hutt Libraries Manager.

To get set up with your free modem, call our Technology and Systems Co-ordinator, Wendy Horne on 027 442 8913 or email Wendy.Horne@uhcc.govt.nz.