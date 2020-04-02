Skinny Jump now available through Upper Hutt Libraries

|
[ login or create an account ]
Upper Hutt Libraries is teaming up with Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa to offer Skinny Jump.
Skinny Jump (previously Spark Jump) is designed for households at risk of digital exclusion and who don’t have a broadband connection, participants receive a free Wi-Fi modem and 30 GB of data for $5 on the pre-pay service with no fixed contract.
Your household is now eligible for Skinny Jump if you identify with one or more of the following groups:
Families with children in low socio-economic communities
People with disabilities
Migrants and refugees with English as a second language
MÄori and Pasifika youth
Offenders and ex-offenders
Seniors
People living in social housing
"We are really excited to be able to help Upper Hutt households stay connected with friends and family outside their bubble through Skinny Jump during the COVID-19 crisis," says Marion Read, Upper Hutt Libraries Manager.
To get set up with your free modem, call our Technology and Systems Co-ordinator, Wendy Horne on 027 442 8913 or email Wendy.Horne@uhcc.govt.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice