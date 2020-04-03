Contentos partners with decentralized video protocol Theta Network

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 11:55

Contentos has partnered with the decentralized video delivery protocol Theta Network, which will be integrated with the COS.tv video platform to improve user experience and reduce the bandwidth cost of video content delivery.

COS.TV platform has achieved huge growth in 2019. According to Alexa ranking, in January 2020, the traffic of COS.TV has surpassed Steemit.com. However, the issue coming is the rapid rise in content delivery costs. By adding Theta Network to Contentos' video infrastructure, we can reduce these costs by 50% or more, thereby enabling COS.TV to achieve more stable and sustainable growth, and adding a new way to increase user engagement through token rewards.

Theta Network, built by Theta Labs, is the leading decentralized video protocol based on blockchain technology. Theta Network uses token rewards to incentivize viewers to relay video using their excess bandwidth, providing users high-definition video content and reducing video distribution costs.

Earlier, Maekyung Media and CJ Hello, the two largest media companies in South Korea, have also agreed on a partnership with Theta Labs, which will use Theta's decentralized video delivery.

Contentos co-founder and CEO Mick said: "We are very happy to work with Theta, which will help reduce our video content delivery costs and increase market share. The partnership also marks the development of blockchain technology adoption in video content."

"We're excited to bring COS.tv on to the Theta Network, and add to the growing number of platforms seeing real benefits from using Theta for video distribution" said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs. "As COS.tv continues to grow rapidly, Theta integration will help attract even more new users while keeping CDN costs low."