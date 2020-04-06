CINZ launches recovery plan to support business events industry

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 11:14

New Zealand’s business events industry association, CINZ is looking towards post-COVID-19 recovery by launching a new event, BE Reconnected, for December 2020.

BE Reconnected will focus on re-engaging and reconnecting vital industry relationships to help kick start business recovery. To be hosted at Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland on 1 December, it will replace this year’s multi-day MEETINGS exhibition which was due to be held this month. The CINZ 2020 Conference and Annual General Meeting will follow on 2 December.

CINZ Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says New Zealand’s business events industry, which was valued at around $500m per year, has suffered immense losses and must be given every opportunity to recover.

"We have been looking at different ways to reconnect our members with customers, channels and each other, as part of the industry’s overall business recovery strategy.

"BE Reconnected will be a vital step in helping to secure business leads and super-charging the sector’s recovery. We want to engage buyers in multiple face-to-face opportunities over a short time, building new relationships and rekindling old ones," she says.

"Business events are the highest-yielding component of the visitor economy. At the start of 2020, New Zealand was on the cusp of enormous business tourism growth with the opening of new conference venues, four and five-star hotels, national infrastructure, expanded airlines routes and new attractions. Instead, for many, there has been no business or revenue," she says.

"As a key economic driver for our country, it is our organisation’s responsibility to plan and prepare for the recovery, for the sake of our clients, employees, community, regions and the industry.

"Our plan is to show both domestic and international clients that we are stronger, more passionate and more committed than ever to reconnect our customers with the incredible destinations, experiences and people of New Zealand, when a handshake, a hongi or a hug is no longer prohibited," she says.

BE Reconnected will focus on maximising time with customers. Emphasis will be on conversation and relationship building versus an expansive programme and exhibition floor.