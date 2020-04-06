OceanaGold announces appointment of President and CEO

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 13:13

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Michael Holmes to the permanent role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Holmes is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience working in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North and South America. He has broad operational experience in underground and open pit gold, copper, lead, zinc and nickel mines. Mr. Holmes joined OceanaGold in 2012 as its Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining the Company, he was the General Manager of Glencore's Alumbrera operation in Argentina responsible for the large open pit, processing, transport and port facilities and for the management of the feasibility study for the Agua Rica Project. Prior to that, he was the General Manager of the Mount Isa Copper operation in Australia, managing the large-scale underground mine and concentrator.

Mr. Holmes holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the University of Queensland and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Mr. Ian Reid, Chairman of the Board said, "Michael is a very experienced industry veteran with a deep knowledge of the OceanaGold business. He has a proven track record as a skilled and capable leader and has the full confidence and support of the Board, as well as the commitment and alignment of the executive team."

He added, "the Board congratulates Michael on his permanent appointment as President and CEO. With this mandate, the Board looks forward to working closely with him to drive, implement and achieve OceanaGold's strategic goals, deliver on the Company's commitments and advance our organic growth opportunities."