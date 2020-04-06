2020 Southern Architecture Awards - shortlist announced

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 13:31

Twenty-six projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Southern Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA). This branch includes Otago, Central Otago and Southland.

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Queenstown architect Stacey Farrell and including fellow architects Eliska Lewis (Wanaka) and Cameron Pollock (Auckland), and broadcaster Marcus Lush.

"Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect," said jury convenor Stacey Farrell. "It is also great to see the difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region."

"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of a wide range of the types of buildings that architects design," Farrell said.

The jury shortlisted commercial buildings and hospitality venues, a university business school and aquatic centre and more than a dozen of the bespoke private houses that are a feature of the architecture of Central Otago in particular.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.