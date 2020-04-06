Good news for lone workers - Direct Safety

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 13:41

Kiwi company offers free mobile app and live Call Centre to monitor safety of essential workers during lockdown

A leading New Zealand remote worker monitoring company is offering employers of essential workers or those working from home alone, a free service which monitors employees’ safety during the current COVID-19 lockdown period.

Ms Sophie Tew, customer support manager of Directsafety says its Loner Worker mobile app turns any iPhone or Android smartphone into a personal safety monitoring device alerting the company if the worker hasn’t regularly checked in at an agreed schedule or when they activate an alarm.

"This could be as the result of an accident, fall or sickness requiring emergency response which could influence the outcome of an injured or distressed worker," said Ms Tew.

The free service is suitable to any low risk employee required to work from home, essential workers being employees or contractors working alone or exposed to danger.

"It gives peace of mind to employees and to employers who want to ensure the safety of their staff, especially in these difficult times" said Ms Tew.

The government has given approval for Directsafety to supply employers with safety products during the Alert 4 period with the service easily implemented and users trained remotely.

"We’re proud to offer this complete Lone Worker safety solution which we normally distribute to New Zealand companies for $39.95 per user/mth, free for lone workers’ safety during this critical and desperate period," said Ms Tew