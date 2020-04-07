Unisys joins NZ marketplace to provide cloud transition to government agencies

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 12:19

Unisys Joins New Zealand Marketplace to Provide Cloud Transition and Digital Government Services to Government Agencies

Unisys accepted to join New Zealand Government’s online market to make it easier for agencies to access CloudForte® framework for secure and successful cloud transformation

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has been accepted to provide Cloud Transition Services based on Unisys CloudForte® to New Zealand government agencies via Marketplace - an online market that makes it easier for agencies to access digital services and for suppliers to deliver them.

Marketplace links suppliers with government, making the procurement process easier for all. The Marketplace simplifies the initial primary procurement process, reducing the barriers for suppliers engaging with government, while making it easier for agencies to access innovation.

The Marketplace Cloud Transition Services category covers cloud strategy, architecture, migration planning, transition execution, cloud optimisation, and operational handover of current end user services into a public or hybrid cloud environment. Unisys CloudForte is a comprehensive array of services designed to successfully transform client organisations to a Cloud environment.

"The New Zealand government has committed to making it easy for citizens to engage with Government using secure, smart and seamless digital services. This includes a requirement to use public cloud services in preference to traditional IT systems," said Shirley Harrod, vice president Public Sector, for Unisys Asia Pacific. "However, successful cloud adoption requires alignment with the business transformation strategy and desired business outcomes. Unisys CloudForte services are designed to help organisations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the cloud journey - from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Security compliance is build-in from the outset as CloudForte Compliance™ incorporates Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) principles and tools. Being part of Marketplace streamlines the process for government agencies to review and access our CloudForte services."

Research indicates that a holistic approach to cloud transformation, rather than a ‘lift and shift’ approach, is fundamental for helping organisations achieve the business benefits and outcomes they expect. According to the Unisys Cloud Success Barometer™, the top reason more than half (58%) of New Zealand organisations reported they had not realised notable benefits from cloud computing, was because they had not integrated their migration plan into their broader business transformation strategy. Unisys CloudForte is designed to enable and support the holistic IT and organisational change required to integrate cloud adoption into the overall business strategy.

Unisys has a strong track record working with New Zealand government agencies. More than 300 government agencies worldwide, and 25 in Asia Pacific, use Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys’ public sector capabilities, click here.