Kiwi publisher commits to 12 new books for 2020 despite COVID-19

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 12:52

West Auckland-based Oratia Books has published its Catalogue 2020 digitally - committing to 12 new books this year, regardless of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We’ve weathered a few crises since we set up Oratia Media in August 2000 to provide publishing and media services internationally," comments publisher Peter Dowling. "Twenty years on, we’re still proudly assisting organisations and individuals to publish their books, while this year adding another 12 titles the Oratia Books list that we launched in 2009.

"COVID-19 is a terrible scourge but publishers will outlast it and continue to bring New Zealand authors and illustrators to readers here and abroad."

Oratia will print and distribute the catalogue once this is permitted, which will allow for any revisions to release dates due to the current lockdown.

Dowling says that Oratia would also publish books digitally first if required, but promises to be supplying booksellers and readers as soon as current restrictions can be eased.

Responding to the welcome upsurge in Mâori-language learning, Oratia’s first 2020 book was David Kârena-Holmes’ handy language guide, Te Reo Mâori: The Basics Explained. Rush to Riches: Kauri and Gold, the third in the young-adult The NZ Series, was to publish this week but will now be released on 8 May. Harry Sangl’s painting collection Te Kuia Moko: The Last Tattooed Mâori Women will now publish in June ahead of children’s picture book The Longdrop.

As the introduction to the catalogue concludes: "Publishing has changed a lot over the past 20 years, yet today books remain as vital as ever to our understanding of the world around us."

Link to digital Oratia Books Catalogue 2020: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QWCTKkWGW_Fs7sXi4KwW2xNhJpEVuaIp/view