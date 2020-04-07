An update on AA services available during Level 4 lockdown

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 15:45

AA Auto Glass is now available at Level 4 for urgent vehicle windscreen repairs, replacements and calibration services:

- For any motorists who need to use their vehicle for essential travel such as going to the supermarket, pharmacy or to visit a medical professional.

- For any motorist working in the essential services workforce and their supply chains.

Bookings for this service are essential and can be made by calling 0800 300 120.

Some questions may be asked about the nature of the urgent repair and to ensure the management of any potential risk factors to our customers and people.

This service is in addition to other essential AA services that are available over the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown:

- AA Roadservice is available for AA Members whose vehicles need assistance during essential travel such as going to the supermarket, pharmacy or to visit a medical professional and AA Members who work in an essential service role.

- AA Auto Centres in 15 locations nationwide are available for appointment-only Warrant of Fitness (WoF) and urgent repairs for vehicles involved in essential services, and their supply chains.

- AA Home Response is available for urgent plumbing, locksmith and electrical services to subscribers that have a home emergency, which needs to be fixed to maintain human health and safety in the home.