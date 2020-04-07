Company charged over December dairy effluent discharge - council

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 16:29

A farming company has been charged with the discharge of a significant volume of dairy effluent from a Patoka farm into a tributary of the Mangatutu Stream, which flows into the Tutaekuri River late last year.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council launched an investigation into the 23 December 2019 discharge, which led to it issuing a public warning not to swim in the Tutaekuri River at the Expressway Bridge for several days.

The investigation is now completed, with the first court hearing scheduled for 17 April 2020.