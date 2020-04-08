The Warehouse donates Easter eggs to New Zealanders in need

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 07:36

The Warehouse is donating thousands of its Easter eggs to families in need across New Zealand.

While chocolate eggs will still be available to purchase when The Warehouse stores reopen, the company announced it will also donate a portion to Women’s Refuge and KiwiHarvest.

The Warehouse chief executive Pejman Okhovat says they wanted to do something special for families during what is an incredibly tough time for many.

"Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the Easter Bunny is an ‘essential service’ - the least we could do is help to bring a smile to peoples’ faces by ensuring everyone gets a chocolate egg for Easter," said Mr Okhovat

"When our stores closed last week, we encouraged our team on duty at the time to take some Easter eggs home to their families. We will also be donating a portion from our distribution centre to Women’s Refuge, as well as food rescue charity KiwiHarvest, who will in turn have them distributed along with other essential items, through several charities including The Salvation Army, Auckland City Mission, the Volunteer Student Army, Whanau Ora and several iwi organisations.

Dr Ang Jury, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge says they are grateful to The Warehouse for their support.

"Being a traumatic time for the tamariki in our care, we know that receiving an unexpected surprise from the Easter Bunny, who is definitively an essential worker, will be a source of joy during a difficult time for the whole whanau," says Dr Jury.

Kiwi Harvest CEO Gavin Findlay says, "Being able to bring some joy to our vulnerable communities at a special time of the year is what we at KiwiHarvest strive for. Working with The Warehouse, we are really pleased to bring a bit of normality to what is a time that is anything but normal."

The Easter eggs will be donated via The Warehouse distribution centre, where fulfilment team members are working safely and diligently during this time, following PPE, Hygiene and Safe Distance Policy to align with the current Ministry of Health guidelines.