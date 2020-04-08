Kapiti businesses urged to plan a staged recovery from Covid-19 - Kapiti Chamber

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 10:50

Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will occur in stages, and KÄpiti businesses are encouraged to begin planning their response as the country moves from Alert Level 4.

Brad Olsen, Infometrics Economist, has provided new advice on the KÄpiti economy and how it’s placed to respond to COVID-19. Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce, expects it will take time for businesses to adjust to the ‘new normal’ when New Zealand exits Level 4 restrictions.

"The retail, construction and hospitality sectors are crucial to KÄpiti, and these businesses will need to pivot and adjust quickly to operating under the Alert system - for example Level 3 will also mean significant restrictions.

"While we don’t know how long we will be under the Alert Level system for, businesses can start anticipating and planning now for what they need to do to keep the lights on, as we navigate the longer-term impacts of the pandemic," says Jacinda Thorn.

A Business Confidence Survey held just before the Level 4 Lockdown has revealed gaps in contingency planning within local businesses.

"While 64% of businesses report contingency plans 28% had none. It’s at times like these we understand how important this work is. In just a few weeks, the way we’ve always done business has changed significantly. I also want to encourage all of our businesses to include this as part of their response to the Alert Levels.

The Chamber welcomes reflections from Brad Olsen that KÄpiti is resilient, and has room to innovate.

"With so many of us working from home, it’s removing barriers which may have stopped businesses doing this before. There is much we can observe and learn - and use - over the coming weeks to help shift our economy to meet the needs of our new reality. We look forward to helping our business community do this," says Jacinda Thorn.

The next KÄpiti Business Confidence survey will take place in May.

The KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in KÄpiti. Over 300 members in KÄpiti belong to the KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.