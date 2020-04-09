'Contactless payments increased limit available in all Countdown stores'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 09:44

From today, customers will be able to make contactless payments up to the value of $200 without the need for a pin at all Countdown stores throughout New Zealand, in a further effort to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The current $80 PIN limit for contactless payments will be temporarily increased to $200 for all Countdown customers with most New Zealand bank cards. This means customers will now be able to keep their hands clean by avoiding using eftpos keypads for their bigger shops.

Countdown’s General Manager Health and Safety Kiri Hannifin says they have been working with the government, Payments New Zealand and the major banks to ensure Countdown could roll this added safety measure out to its customers as quickly as possible.

"The health and safety of our team and customers is our top priority. While we’ve already increased our cleaning of high touch areas in stores such as the eftpos machines, having the ability to offer contactless payments means customers have a touchless way to pay for their groceries. This is a fantastic step forward in the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of Covid 19.

"The previous limit of $80 was fine for people picking up a few bits and pieces, but difficult for people who are trying not to shop too often, which is exactly what we want people to do. Temporarily increasing the limit to $200 will make life a lot easier and more hygienic.

"By working alongside Payments New Zealand and banks, we’ve been able to quickly and efficiently roll this out to all of our stores ahead of what we expect will be a busy few days for our stores as people prepare for celebrating Easter in their bubbles," Kiri says.

For more information on the temporary increased limit visit the Payments NZ website: https://www.paymentsnz.co.nz. If customers have any further questions about this increase, they should get in touch with their bank or card provider directly.