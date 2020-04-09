Anything but BAU - ANZ

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 11:01

The Light Traffic Index fell 29.3% m/m in March, while the Heavy Traffic fell 8.0% m/m. The month included nearly a full week of Level 4 lockdown.

April data will be even weaker as it features more weeks of lockdown.

Sharon Zollner, ANZ Chief Economist, said "The relationship between light traffic and output is unlikely to hold over this unusual period of disruption, but there should still be a relationship between heavy traffic and production".

"The two ANZ Truckometer indexes reflect economic activity. However, we find ourselves in highly unusual times, and the relationship between traffic and GDP growth will not hold.

"This is particularly true of light (car) traffic, with people only allowed to drive for essential purposes. The relationship between heavy traffic and GDP is likely to be more robust through this period.

"The monthly data included a full week of lockdown and a period of reduced travel activity before that. The Heavy Traffic data suggests a sharp drop in quarterly GDP growth in Q1 - our forecast is for GDP to fall 0.8% q/q, with the big lockdown hit coming in Q2.

"We will continue to pay close attention to traffic data as a timely indicator of both production (heavy traffic) and on how New Zealanders are changing their behaviour in response to the COVID-19 threat (light traffic)."

