Design industry leader joins ClearPoint as Chief of Design

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:49

New Zealand-based digital design and engineering company, ClearPoint, is excited to announce the arrival of Dan Cornwall to the ClearPoint senior leadership team. Dan has been appointed as the Chief of Design, a new role which will launch a new design practice for ClearPoint’s clients.

The role of Chief of Design will create a centre of excellence and gather leading experts in Design and User Experience Research, and provide these services to clients and NZ organisations. This gives ClearPoint a unique ability to stand up full service solution delivery teams from strategy and product design, through to architecture, engineering, platforms and delivery. The practice will integrate into client teams to grow both capacity and capability.

Prior to ClearPoint, Dan headed up design at Contact Energy and he was a Director at Digital Arts Network. Dan has led design engagements with many organisations such as Suncorp and Auckland Museum, and was fundamental in working with ANZ Bank in New Zealand to establish their award-

winning Human Centred Design practice.

ClearPoint Co-founder and Managing Director, Phil Pietersen, says: "We are really excited to have Dan join the ClearPoint team. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the design industry, having worked with many leading organisations delivering digital strategy, UX research, and award-

winning product design. We are looking forward to helping our clients drive forward their customer experience."

Dan says, "Design at ClearPoint will take a values-led and outcome focused approach that follows best practice Design Thinking and Human Centred Design techniques. By collaborating closely with clients, we offer the ability to understand and work within our client's business, whilst still offering fresh external thinking that enables new innovation in their product strategy and design."

Dan’s appointment further strengthens ClearPoint’s market-leading team of professionals who deliver digital design, engineering and technology solutions to a broad range of clients in New Zealand and Australia.