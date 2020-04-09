'Trade Me helps Kiwis celebrate unsung heroes'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 13:26

Trade Me is helping Kiwis thank unsung heroes across the country with a new initiative.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said there are thousands of essential service workers out there on the front line making a difference during this tough time and we want to help New Zealand say thank you.

"We all know someone who is working hard to keep our country safe. Whether it’s healthcare workers, supermarket staff, Police officers or pharmacists, we want to help New Zealand celebrate these wonderful people."

Kiwis can nominate someone who deserves a shout out by emailing their first name and a message to newsroom@trademe.co.nz - they’ll appear on the site and across Trade Me’s social media channels.

Miss Silvester said it’s a small way we can thank these Kiwis for the huge difference they are making in our communities.