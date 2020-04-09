Christchurch package welcomed by local business community

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:09

Today’s announcement of a new $200,000 Business Support Subsidy package to help Christchurch businesses impacted by COVID-19 is welcomed by Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

The ChristchurchNZ Business Support Subsidy offers eligible Christchurch businesses up to $1000 each to seek professional advice to help navigate the economic and resourcing impacts of COVID-19.

Over the past three weeks, The Chamber has engaged with thousands of organisations through their adviceline, webinars and website. Ms Watson says the majority of enquiries have been around seeking clarity on the wage subsidy and essential services, as well as businesses seeking human resource, employment relations, and health and safety advice.

"During such uncertain and challenging times, it is essential that businesses have access to the right expertise and support to guide them through these complex issues and help them navigate and effectively apply general guidelines to their specific situation. Support provided through the Business Support Subsidy package announced today will continue to ensure that businesses can access that support."