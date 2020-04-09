Lockdown leaves a nation of frustrated shoppers behind - NZ Compare

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:23

With the nation still in Level 4 lock down and restrictions on physical shopping still in place it seems that the nation is crying out for some retail therapy.

Recent research from Opinion Compare reveals that two out of three Kiwis are crying out to purchase SOMETHING online for home delivery. As the list of essential services and essential products approved by MBIE increases on a regular basis it seems that the majority of the population are unsure about who and what is already available for them to purchase online for home delivery during lockdown.

Table: Which of the following items would you like to purchase online for home delivery during lockdown? (attached)

The research asked almost 700 Kiwis what they would be interested in purchasing for home delivery and the results were surprising, with many items already available to purchase during the lock down period. Those items which are currently available for delivery include certain technology items, alcohol, gourmet food and certain types of clothing.

In response to these results the Opinion Compare research team expanded their line of questioning and asked if Kiwis would be interested in a resource to know what was available and from which stores in one single place. The results were resoundingly positive, with 4 out of 5 of those questioned saying they were either somewhat or extremely interested.

How interested are you in an online resource that is a directory of companies delivering during lockdown?

Extremely interested 28%

Somewhat interested 50%

Not sure 11%

Somewhat uninterested 5%

Not at all interested 6%

In response to the research, NZ Compare, New Zealand’s leading comparison website group has today launched www.LockdownDelivery.co.nz to help the nation compare the stores which ae currently delivering during lockdown.

Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare, said "the research from Opinion Compare showed that this was a resource that the nation wanted and we put the team on the job straight away. www.LockdownDelivery.co.nz is a simple to use site that lists a large number of online stores operating and selling in the current lockdown level 4. The site allows Kiwis to make a more informed choice on the options they have available and will hopefully help to provide some additional revenue to some of the smaller retailers who are also allowed to operate in the current climate. The listed sites all have approval from MBIE to operate and will provide some much-needed alternatives, as well as potentially a little luxury, for the nation as we stay safe at home."