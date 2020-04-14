Receivers appointed to Burger King NZ shareholder

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 12:45

The parent group of companies that own the franchise operator of Burger King restaurants in New

Zealand have been placed in receivership by their financiers.

Grant Graham and Brendon Gibson of KordaMentha have today been appointed receivers.

Mr Gibson said the New Zealand Burger King restaurants have been in lockdown following the

implementation of Alert Level 4 of the Covid-19 response and this has significantly impacted the

financial position of the business.

The receivership process of the parent companies is part of a plan to seek support from suppliers and landlords to restart the business following the release from Alert Level 4 lockdown. The business’s financiers and the master franchisor are providing support for this process.

Mr Gibson said the ultimate aim of the receivership is to get the business restarted post-lockdown and

then transition the business to a new owner through a sales process.

Mr Gibson said the senior management team remain committed to the business and serving their

valued guests and are focused on securing the support of suppliers and landlords to allow the business

to restart. The team is also focused on the reopening plan to be implemented once the lockdown is

lifted and conditions allow the business to restart.

The parent shareholding companies in receivership are Tango Finance Limited, Tango New Zealand

Limited and Antares New Zealand Holdings Limited.