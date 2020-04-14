Receivers appointed to Burger King NZ shareholder

|
The parent group of companies that own the franchise operator of Burger King restaurants in New
Zealand have been placed in receivership by their financiers.
Grant Graham and Brendon Gibson of KordaMentha have today been appointed receivers.
Mr Gibson said the New Zealand Burger King restaurants have been in lockdown following the
implementation of Alert Level 4 of the Covid-19 response and this has significantly impacted the
financial position of the business.
The receivership process of the parent companies is part of a plan to seek support from suppliers and landlords to restart the business following the release from Alert Level 4 lockdown. The business’s financiers and the master franchisor are providing support for this process.
Mr Gibson said the ultimate aim of the receivership is to get the business restarted post-lockdown and
then transition the business to a new owner through a sales process.
Mr Gibson said the senior management team remain committed to the business and serving their
valued guests and are focused on securing the support of suppliers and landlords to allow the business
to restart. The team is also focused on the reopening plan to be implemented once the lockdown is
lifted and conditions allow the business to restart.
The parent shareholding companies in receivership are Tango Finance Limited, Tango New Zealand
Limited and Antares New Zealand Holdings Limited.
