NZ's big thinkers offer mentoring to businesses navigating Covid-19 crisis

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 16:56

A band of New Zealand’s highest profile thinkers and entrepreneurs have united to offer mentoring to businesses and individuals seeking guidance while navigating Covid-19’s next phase.

New Zealand’s largest speakers’ bureau Celebrity Speakers NZ has collaborated with leaders and experts including Nigel Latta, Sir Graham Henry, Gilbert Enoka, Lisa King, Tony Alexander, and My Food Bag founders Cecilia and James Robinson, to design Mentor Me - digital mentoring sessions to help businesses survive and hopefully thrive.

Celebrity Speakers managing director Louise Ryburn says the video sessions can be one-on-one with the mentor, or can connect with up to four colleagues.

"Our 30 or 60-minute live video sessions will support people in business and will traverse topics covering all of the current issues - leading through crisis, resilience and other coping strategies, building cohesive teams while working remotely, strategies to move forward, mental health, parenting during Covid-19, and can be adapted to the business’ needs and challenges.

"We have mentors available to inspire youth; speakers like Liam Malone, Cam Calkoen, Dr Paul Wood, William Pike and Nadia Lim."

While the country’s leading speakers’ bureau has matched inspirational New Zealanders with audiences for thirty years, Mentor Me is a first.

"Like all businesses coping with the Covid crisis, we’ve had to adapt the service we offer to our clients. It’s the Kiwi way, to move quickly - to pivot and plan. Having access to heads of industry, world class coaches, renowned experts - it makes sense for Celebrity Speakers to match these highly qualified speakers with businesses that can learn from a mentor and have confidence to move forward.

"Many of our mentors have overcome their own personal challenges to find success. Sharing first-hand these unique experiences can make a difference to others, not to mention they all have proven ability to connect and communicate ideas. And while they will inspire, we have a real desire that they provide practical and useful support for business, and we encourage decision-makers to ask our mentors all their burning questions," says Louise.

Celebrity Speakers will work with businesses to identify their immediate needs and match a mentor from their Mentor Me portfolio of 20 speakers. The service includes setting up and supporting on Zoom, Google Hangouts or Microsoft Team.

The Mentor Me service launches today with Celebrity Speakers offering three free 60-minute sessions with Cecilia and James Robinson for three businesses.

The fee for a 30-minute session is $999 and $1499 for an hour (please add 10% booking fee and GST) for up to four people. There are sponsorship packages available for businesses in hardship and a special give-back scheme for schools.

More details at www.celebrityspeakers.co.nz