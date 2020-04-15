Launch of ValConnect Upload Portal enabling digital property inspections - CoreLogic

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 11:25

ValConnect Upload Portal is a new solution, launched by CoreLogic, designed to assist valuers effectively conduct remote valuations to ensure the flow of lending can continue in the COVID19 environment. Financial institutions, brokers, valuers, real estate agents and insurers continue to be challenged in the way they interact with home owners and tenants where face to face interactions are fraught with risk. Lenders often require valuers to undertake physical inspections, however the social distancing measures required continue to hamper the traditional way valuations have been conducted.

Through a simple step-by-step process, the ValConnect Upload Portal enables valuers to send a single link to residents of a property to upload property images. Whether the valuer is required to undertake an external inspection, kerbside inspection, or a desktop assessment, the ValConnect Upload Portal will provide real time internal images of the property, with accompanying time/date stamp and geo-coordinates as a basis for the conduct of the valuation.

This solution exemplifies CoreLogic’s purpose to help New Zealanders, find, acquire and protect their homes-whatever the circumstances.

Tim Jenner, Executive for Product at Corelogic said "Over the past few weeks we have seen an acceleration and proliferation of crowd sourced, and distance based collaboration tools, developed to enable the flow of lending in an era of social distancing. Combining key technologies to allow property valuations remotely, the ValConnect Upload Portal is the solution that these times demand."