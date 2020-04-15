PaySauce quarterly market update

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 13:13

SaaS employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX:PYS) finishes the financial year ended March 2020 with continued growth. Year-on-year, total recurring revenue2 grew 122% to $429K for the final quarter of FY20. The number of employees in New Zealand being paid through PaySauce payroll software increased by 82% to 13,178 people, and the total number of employers processing pays through PaySauce increased by 80% to 2,492.

Key Metrics1 / Quarter ending Mar 2020 / Quarter ending Mar 2019 / % YOY Change

Total recurring revenue without Subsidy2 / NZD $429K / NZD $193K / 122%

# Employees (at end of qtr) / 13,178 / 7,237 / 82%

# Payslips (total for qtr) / 93,191 / 46,812 / 99%

# Payroll customers (at end of qtr) / 2,492 / 1,384 / 80%

Gross value of payroll processed / NZD $151M / NZD $73M / 111%

As a maturing start-up, one of PaySauce’s chief objectives is to become profitable while continuing to grow and develop. This quarter has seen $4M of capital successfully raised, while behind the scenes, the business has progressively optimised systems and processes to work towards becoming cash-flow positive.

CEO and co-founder of PaySauce, Asantha Wijeyeratne, says "This last quarter has been huge for partnerships, with steady progress on our agri- oriented alliance with Xero and Figured, and a new strategic partnership with a major global HR software vendor. We are proud that our software is making a small contribution to ensure NZ businesses can continue operating. This, along with the incredible support from our shareholders, allows us to offer our employees and our clients some certainty in these unprecedented times."

The overall number of employees dropped marginally from the record level at the end of Dec 2019, with a seasonal decline from some large employers in January and February before increasing again by March.

KEY YEAR-ON-YEAR PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

- Recurring revenue up 122% to $429K

- Total employees paid through PaySauce up 82% to 13,178

- Number of payroll customers up 80% to 2,492