Minister's willingness to delay sends positive message - Federated Farmers

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 14:44

Federated Farmers was pleased to hear the Minister of Agriculture yesterday acknowledge in a radio interview the pressure both councils and farmers are under and accept it was appropriate to delay the imposition of the proposed Essential Freshwater regulations.

"New Zealand has so many challenges right in front of it, we need to be constantly willing to reassess priorities," Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

Federated Farmers had conveyed its concerns to government about the challenges around continuing with the Essential Freshwater and other outstanding consultation processes.

"It’s timely and a good, sound decision given what the country faces. It's very positive step that they’ve listened to farmers and regulators.

"Beating COVID-19 and building our economy back up again is our new priority."

Federated Farmers environment spokesperson Chris Allen says farmers will continue to do what they’ve always done, improving their environmental impacts through good management practices and always looking to leave the land better than they found it.

The sector has many initiatives that are on-going via existing and upcoming regional water regulation, farm environment plans, Good Farming Practices, catchment groups and Dairy Tomorrow work streams, all still working towards good water quality outcomes.

"When New Zealand gets on top of this crisis economically, we look forward to working with the government to make sure any freshwater regulation package is sensible, practical and affordable," Chris says.