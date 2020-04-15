Bay of Plenty leaders join for swift and strong recovery

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 14:29

The Bay of Plenty Mayoral Forum met Tuesday via audio-visual link to discuss projects from across the region that are being submitted to the Government’s Crown Infrastructure Partners group.

The CIP is seeking "shovel-ready" projects to support economic recovery efforts across the country.

The Mayoral Forum is comprised of all Bay of Plenty local, district and regional authorities. The forum’s first audio-visual link meeting was attended by all Bay of Plenty Mayors, Chairs and Chief Executives.

Representatives agreed that COVID-19 had dealt a blow to the region that was going to be felt for a long in the region. Attendees were clear that this could not be underemphasised and a lot would need to be done to help communities get back on their feet.

Councils will be a key player in the national process to rebuild communities, particularly as a way to focus central government funding through to local communities and also with their own projects, infrastructure and processes such as consenting and regulatory roles.

Each member of the Mayoral Forum highlighted the shovel-ready projects being submitted by their council for CIP funding.

Attendees agreed the Bay of Plenty would need many millions of dollars in infrastructure investment and much of this was existing work that could be brought forward. The projects discussed were a mix of shovel-ready work and other infrastructure projects that would support job creation and recovery from COVID-19.

The Mayors and Chief Executives also recognised the hard work of staff across the councils to prepare the Crown Infrastructure Projects for submission. The members passed on their sincere thanks and commented on the high quality of the work from staff at each council.