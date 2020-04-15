SME's can survive this crisis - ActionCOACH

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 20:15

New Zealand and Australia are on track to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. However, there is a long road ahead for small businesses that need to regain their footing and rebuild what has been lost during lockdown. With an estimated 81% of SMEs affected in Australia alone, ¹ the COVID-19 crisis has an unprecedented effect which will see the unemployment rate rise to an estimated 10% according to the Treasury figures released. ² The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research estimates a similar situation, with unemployment rates to increase between 10 and 15%. ³

According to Paul Henshall, CEO of ActionCOACH in Australia and New Zealand, every business owner needs the right ‘tools’ to survive this economic crisis. "Now more than ever, businesses and their communities should stand together to help each other weather this storm. Although government support for SMEs is available, it is going to take a lot more than funding support for small enterprises to stay afloat and come out stronger on the other side. The world and the way in which we do business will be forever changed by this crisis."

ActionCOACH founder, Brad Sugars has released a free 10-day, 5-hour training program for SMEs which offers some tips and survival tools during these critical times. The program, "Survive and Thrive - 10 Steps to Get You and Your Business through the Coronavirus Economic Crisis", was developed by Sugars to encourage business owners to stay calm and start planning ahead as well as provide them with tools to survive and thrive when the crisis is over. "This program is extremely helpful and provides business owners with the fundamental tools they need to survive and thrive this crisis. I encourage all business owners to use this opportunity to obtain crucial advice from a world-renowned entrepreneur, author and business coach, who with the help of the ActionCOACH team has helped nearly one million clients around the world find business success," concludes Henshall. ActionCOACH has been supporting SMEs since 1993 and can proudly say that it is the world’s most experienced network of business growth experts. Let us help you. Visit the link:

https://www.actioncoach.com/covid19-business-survival-training/