REINZ echoes National's call for RTA changes to be put on hold

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 12:49

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today echoing the calls made by National’s Housing spokesperson, Judith Collins, that the rental reforms should be put on hold whilst the country is in Alert Level 4 lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Right now rental property management companies are grappling with landlords and tenants who are losing their jobs and are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent, and those who have had to renegotiate their tenancies as they’re unable to move. They’re also trying to deal with difficulties around delays to routine property inspections to ensure they meet the requirements of insurers.

"When you add trying to deal with rental reform into the picture as well, it just takes people’s focus away from concentrating on the ramifications of COVID-19 - especially when aspects of the RTA proposals have already been brought into effect under the emergency legislation and will continue for at least another two and half months," continues Norwell.

"We would like to echo Collins’ call to put the RTA changes on hold until the country returns to some semblance of normality," concludes Norwell.