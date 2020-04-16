Financial services industry COVID-19 commitment to New Zealand

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 15:10

The Financial Services Council and its members have committed to a set of five core principles to guide the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and support for customers during this period.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed New Zealand in unprecedented territory and getting through it will require us to all work together", said Richard Klipin, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Council.

"Our members take seriously their responsibility to build, manage and protect the wealth of New Zealanders through good times and bad. That’s why we have collectively committed to five key principles to serve and support New Zealand over this time.

"The principles cover a range of areas from business continuity to financial advice and support.

"The coming months will be challenging for many Kiwis and these principles reflect our 100% focus on being there for our customers regardless of the uncertain times we find ourselves in.

"Last year FSC members paid out over $1.5 billion in claims and managed over $83 billion of funds. We know we have a critical role to play in protecting New Zealanders financial security through this difficult period and we are committed to doing it.

"Banks, insurers and other financial institutions are deemed an essential service during the Alert Level 4 and as such New Zealanders can be reassured that we remain open for business and ready to provide financial support, advice, and help," concluded Klipin.