Support NZ Local initiative launches in NZ to help Kiwi business owners

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 16:00

We all want New Zealanders to succeed now more than ever.

If we all support local we can keep the economy moving so every kiwi in the community can recover.

Support NZ Local is a platform for NZ business, NZ made products and Kiwi creatives to showcase their work to the community.

A place for sharing, connecting and supporting.

Kiwis can send us their ads and we will share them to our instagram and Facebook page @supportnzlocal and head to www.supportnzlocal.com to create their own free profile which will be listed on the site to connect consumers to local brands.

Support NZ local is the new hub for all things kiwi.

Support NZ Local has the ability to help New Zealanders struggling at this time but is nothing without the eyes of Kiwis.

Please help by sharing this platform to whoever you can and supporting NZ local, your whanau, friends and yourself.