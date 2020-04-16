REINZ welcomes Level 3 guidance for real estate activity

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 18:10

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has welcomed the clarity from the government today regarding how businesses, including real estate organisations, can safely operate during Alert Level 3.

Today’s announcement from the Government included the following detail about the real estate profession: ‘A real estate agent can open, but people should work from home if they can. The agent can enter peoples’ homes, but not have customers in the office. You cannot run an open home…… Similarly, workers going into peoples' homes, such as furniture removers, electricians and plumbers could also return, on the basis that distancing is maintained’.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Over the past few weeks REINZ has worked closely with the real estate profession to develop guidance on what real estate activity can occur at various levels. This guidance was provided to different Ministers on 9 April and today’s clarifications seem to line up with the material we have prepared.

"We welcome further clarification from Ministers over the coming days, in order to allow the real estate profession to support people buying or selling a home. We’re also looking for additional clarification around whether private viewings of homes and rental properties are acceptable under Level 3," she continues.

"Once we have this additional information, we will be releasing detailed guidelines for the profession in the coming days," she concludes.