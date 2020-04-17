TUANZ launches site with simple to understand information regarding 5G

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 10:02

TUANZ (Technology Users Association of NZ) has for over 30 years been committed to helping users understand new communications technologies and the benefits that these bring for both companies and consumers.

To ensure that members as well as the general public have an independent source of easy to understand information, TUANZ has launched a new resource about the next evolution of mobile communications, known as 5G, on their website. Here users can find simple explanations of the technology along with links to further detailed information, as well as being able to download a simple fact sheet.

"We also know that there is a significant amount of misinformation on social media on what 5G is and the unverified health risks associated with this new technology" said Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ. " Our new site provides brief and simple explanations of why this risk is overstated and provides links to credible scientific information that debunks any theories."

Young also has a message to those who consider that the current actions of damaging mobile towers is an acceptable form of protest. "There is absolutely no scientific evidence that 5G, or any mobile network, has in any way contributed to the current Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, damaging equipment at this time only serves to disrupt those communities, families and whanau who are in isolation in need of being connected for their health and wellbeing, and in particular disrupts and causes harm for children who are now in the new school term, learning from home."

The information can be found on the TUANZ website from a link on the homepage or at https://tuanz.org.nz/articles-research/5g/. The association is committed to updating the site with new information as it becomes available.