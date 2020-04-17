Taranaki locals launch petition to end live export - SAFE NZ

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 10:25

The live animal export ship Yangtze Harmony arrived in Port Taranaki yesterday to collect 4,450 cows, expected to depart tomorrow. This is the third live export ship to berth in New Plymouth this year. SAFE and other local groups want to see the practice of live export come to an end.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "Considering the strong local opposition to the live export trade within the Taranaki community, it’s concerning that the Taranaki Regional Council is continuing to enable this cruel industry."

Port Taranaki is facilitating the export of breeding cows, which will enable other countries to expand and strengthen their dairy industries. All animals exported will eventually be slaughtered, possibly by means deemed too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

The Taranaki Regional Council made the decision to allow the port to export live animals in January this year. Members of the Taranaki community have now launched a petition urging the Taranaki Regional Council to end the export of live animals from its port.

"The Taranaki Regional Council, who owns Port Taranaki, has the power to stop the export of animals from its port. The council must now show some leadership and listen to its constituents, who are calling for an end to this cruel trade being carried out in their community."