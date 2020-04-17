Otis Oat Milk, Happy Boy Soy, Almo, Wild Wheat and Flight Coffee join forces

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 11:53

As supermarkets struggle to keep up with online delivery, artisan suppliers are finding a new window to showcase their locally farmed produce. NZ owned, Plant Projects specialise in supplying innovative plant based products such as the cult Otis Oat Milk, Almo Almond Milk and Batchwell Kombucha.

Recognising this gap in the market for premium delivery options, Plant Projects Collective is now offering a weekly contactless delivery service of their plant-based staples.

"Now, maybe more than ever there’s a growing interest in living a plant-based lifestyle. Awareness is surging on how diet might affect not only our health, but critically the environment.

"At Plant Projects our mission is to introduce Kiwis to delicious and affordable plant-based food items, with the hopes we might broaden perspectives on what plant-based eating is like and ultimately how delicious it is," Plant Projects said.

Food boxes at Plant Projects Collective range from $69.99 to $150 and will feed a family of four, delivering within 1-2 days.

Customers can choose from Otis Oat Milk or Almo Almond Milk, Happy Boy Soy Milk, Wild Wheat Bread, Flight Coffee and fresh produce by Fresh Connection. There is also a produce only top-up option if customers have leftover bread and milk from their previous delivery.

Plant Projects are initially servicing Auckland only, with the plan to extend and evolve their offering as awareness increases. As with all their deliveries, they will honour their promise to plant a tree per box shipped.

"Above all we are about living a sustainable future. We have carefully selected brands that echo our sentiments. Not only are they delicious and high quality, but each is eco-friendly."