solarcity appoints new CFO

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 12:32

solarcity, New Zealand’s leading solar energy services company has today appointed Matthew Ward as Chief Financial Officer. For the past eleven years Matthew was CFO at NZX-listed Oceania Healthcare where he led the company through its $200m Initial Public Offering in 2017. Matthew also brings experience in capital markets and banking, undertaking mergers and acquisitions while at Macquarie Bank.

As CFO at solarcity Matthew will lead the company’s financial and commercial performance, ensuring the business can effectively respond to opportunities and risks to meet its strategic goals and deliver on its vision.

"It’s a great time to be joining solarcity and I'm looking forward to being part of helping to achieve the company’s vision for a Grid for Good in New Zealand. I’m excited to be joining the Executive Team at a pivotal time for the company, and a crucial time for New Zealand, as we navigate our way through the current crisis into a brighter and more sustainable future. Despite the obvious challenges that it presents for the economy, it also provides a unique opportunity to gain clarity on the drivers of commercial performance and profitability and assess how we are creating value for our customers."

Neil Cowie, CEO of solarcity says, "We are extremely excited to have someone with Matthew's experience join the business. Matthew has an outstanding record of achievement and a proven track record in capital markets as well as the finance and banking sector which our business will greatly benefit from. I am delighted to welcome Matthew to the solarcity team and look forward to his contribution to our successful future."

Matthew is a commercial CFO with a strategic growth mindset who thrives in customer and people focussed environments. Matthew’s initial focus will be ensuring the business remains resilient and continues to anticipate and adapt to what matters most to its customers, staff and other stakeholders.