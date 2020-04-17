ACC invoicing delay a welcome respite for businesses - Business Central

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 16:28

ACC’s announcement that they will send out invoices for levies in October instead of July is a welcome respite to many businesses, says Business Central.

"ACC’s announcement is practical assistance to businesses in the current environment and is certainly welcomed by the business community, says Business Central chief executive John Milford.

"The levies are a significant cost to business, an average of 67âµ per $100 of payroll, so the three month deferral will mean businesses can continue to focus on their day to day recovery and keeping their employees on the payroll."

"Business is grateful for the current support from the government, but the wage subsidy does not cover costs like the ACC levy, so more support or deferment of these expenses is needed to keep businesses above water."