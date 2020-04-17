Possible move to level 3 brings hope but need for vigilance - council

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 16:39

Following the Prime Minister's announcement of a possible move to Alert Level 3 from next Thursday (23 April) Mayor Cameron welcomed the news that some Ruapehu businesses have started to plan for how they can operate under the new restriction level.

"Although Level 3 continues many of the restrictions in place at Level 4 there is room for an increase in commercial activity as long as businesses comply with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers," he said.

"Workers must continue to work from home however businesses without a customer facing function, such as building and construction or forestry, can open under strict health and safety and physical distancing rules.

Retail, hardware stores and restaurants can also open but only for online or phone purchases and with contactless delivery or click and collect.

What people must absolutely note is that despite the slight loosening of restrictions the change to Level 3 when it comes still requires everyone to continue to restrict their contact with other people as much as possible.

Under Level 3 people must continue to mainly remain at home within their household bubble.

As Level 3 will potentially see greater levels of contact between people we actually all need to be even more vigilant and ensure that we continue to maintain social distancing and hygiene requirements.

Travel is still restricted at Level 3 as it is under Level 4.

Although more people will be travelling to work or taking children to school longer journeys around town, the district or region are still not allowed unless for essential permitted business.

Ruapehu Police have been very clear that when Level 3 is implemented it is not a licence for people to move about and they will be continuing to undertake checkpoints and other controls.

Mayor Cameron said that although Council offices and libraries will still be closed at level 3 we are looking at what services and activities we can potentially undertake.

"Council services under the COVID-19 are listed on our website and any changes will be listed there when Level 3 happens.

For more information on what life under Alert Level 3 restrictions will look like I would encourage everyone to look at the www.covid19.govt.nz website for details.

On the site people will find excellent information on this," he said.