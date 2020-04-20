Level 3 decision is the sensible move - Business Central

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 19:01

The Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon to move to Alert Level Three from Tuesday, 28th April is a welcome one for many businesses, says the Wellington of Commerce and Business Central.

"The past three and a half weeks have been difficult for many, so today’s announcement is a step in the right direction," says Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central chief executive John Milford.

"While this means extending the current lockdown until after the ANZAC weekend, it allows businesses to return to undertake preparations, giving them time to reopen and better understand the level three requirements.

"While this is good news, further clarity is needed about aspects of the new alert level three rules. We expect the Government to provide more detailed information for individual sectors urgently.

"Furthermore, we must remind business operators, owners, and employers to stick to the level four rules around social distancing, and health and safety guidelines. The week’s notice is not an excuse to begin flouting the rules when we have all worked so hard to restrict the spread of the virus.

"We don’t want to lose the gains we have made and have to return to Level 4 restrictions again. It is incredibly important we maintain distances and only enter premises if absolutely necessary.

"The level 3 rules are a good balance between keeping Kiwis safe and reopening the economy. I know there will still be many businesses that will be disappointed they cannot operate fully, but these measures are important for us to be able to get to that stage.

"We’re confident our members in the retail and hospitality sectors will be able to manage level 3 rules around contactless service, in-store registrations, and ‘one in, one out’ policies.

"If businesses are unsure if they are able to operate or not, or have other questions, they can get in touch with our free-to-call AdviceLine - 0800 800 362.

"Now is not the time to push the boundaries of what can and can’t be done, let’s stay sensible, stay vigilant, and continue to work together to beat COVID-19."