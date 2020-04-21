2020 Cruise Conference postponed

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 11:05

In line with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 recommendations regarding events and public gatherings and in the interests of public health in New Zealand, we have decided to cancel the 2020 New Zealand Cruise Association Conference and postpone this event to next year.

We were very much looking forward to hosting this conference as it is a highlight of our event calendar so it was a difficult decision for us to make, but ultimately the right one. We apologise for any inconvenience the cancellation of this 2020 event may cause.

However, we are pleased to announce that the 2021 Conference will be held in Christchurch, with the Lyttelton port visit and Welcome function on Thursday 19th August 2021 and the conference day on 20th August 2021 - the venues remain the same. We will be in touch in early 2021 with further information.

Loren Heaphy - GM - Destination and Attraction, for ChristchurchNZ the city’s economic development agency, commented that "While it’s disappointing to see any event cancelled, public health must come first and we fully support the decision of the New Zealand Cruise Association to cancel their 2020 conference. We look forward to hosting this event in Christchurch when it is safe to do so, and remain hugely supportive of the cruise industry as a key part of the reactivation of Christchurch’s visitor economy post Covid-19."

Our thoughts go out to those affected around the world, and in New Zealand, by the escalation of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you at the 2021 conference.

Take care and stay safe.