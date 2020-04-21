Kiwi businesses need cash now - BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 13:04

With planning already underway by Kiwi manufacturers to reopen safely, Buy New Zealand Made has stepped in to help them sell products directly to consumers online.

The #shopkiwi campaign has just been launched today for NZ Made licence holders.

Businesses that join the campaign will be added to Buy NZ Made’s ShopKiwi list so Kiwis can easily find and shop at their online store. These businesses have stock ready to leave once New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3 next Tuesday.

Executive Director Ryan Jennings says it’s important Kiwi’s support New Zealand businesses as they start to reopen.

"New Zealand businesses have been waiting with bated breath to find out when they can reopen, and they need all the help they can get. These businesses can now focus on turning their inventory into cash."

Mr Jennings says a recent survey of more than 1300 Kiwis indicated they are more likely to shop locally once the lockdown is lifted.

However, Mr Jennings says many manufacturers are not geared up to sell directly to consumers, so Buy NZ Made is supporting them through the introduction of new direct to consumer sales packages.

The list will be launched today with 200 businesses already signed on to sell online.

http://shopkiwi.online/